Strong Union State won’t fear Western threat, says outgoing general secretary

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A strong Union State with close cooperation and developed economy will not fear any threat, including the one coming from the West, outgoing General Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota said in an interview with TASS.

"If the Union State is strong, then it won’t fear any threat. If the cooperation is strong, relations, economy, transport and energy infrastructure develop," he said.

Rapota pointed out that he has heard about the Western threat for as long as he has lived. "I can say based on my own experience that this is a constant. It can either cause damage or not," he explained. "It all depends on the internal resistance of those who are in danger because of this threat.".