US to break contracts with Russia in high tech sphere, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The United States will unilaterally terminate contracts signed with Russia in the high-tech sphere, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters.

"They will break the ones they want. It is written there (in the new sanction list - TASS) that it will be in the sphere of high-tech production. Anything can be cited as this <…> I think they will not even give a warning, they will just do it all unilaterally," he said.

Reuters reported late last year citing its sources that the Washington administration is ready to declare 89 Chinese and 28 Russian companies, including the ones working in the aerospace industry, as entities linked to the armed forces of the relevant countries. The move would mean that the designated businesses will not be able to purchase a wide range of US goods and technologies. The agency sources also conceded that the lists could be expanded in the future.