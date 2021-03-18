Afghan sides ready to negotiate peace in country

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Afghan sides supported the call of the extended Trio (Russia, US, China and Pakistan) to establish peace in Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Representative in Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said after the meeting in Moscow.

"We had a serious talk with all Afghan sides, and the leitmotif is - the sides understand and are ready to negotiate peace in Afghanistan," he said.

The extended Trio meeting on settlement in Afghanistan took place in Moscow on Thursday. Following the meeting, the sides adopted a joint statement. The meeting also involved representatives of the Afghan authorities and the Taliban movement, as well as representatives of Qatar and Turkey.