Voter turnout at Kyrgyzstan’s presidential polls exceed 39%

BISHKEK, January 10. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan was 39.12%, Central Election Commission (CEC) chairperson Nurzhan Saildabekova told journalists.

According to the CEC data from 96.65% of polling stations, acting President Sadyr Japarov is winning the polls with 79.25% of votes. Thus, no runoff polls will be needed.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held early presidential polls and a referendum on the system of government, either a parliamentary or presidential.

Seventeen candidates are vying for the presidential office. Voting was held at 2,470 polling stations, including 48 outside the country. Early presidential elections will be valid regardless of the voter turnout while the referendum will be recognized valid with a voter turnout more than 30%

A candidate needs to win more than 50% of votes to win the race in the first round of voting.

According to the CEC, around 80% of voters supported the presidential system of government.

Former President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on October 15, 2020 after nearly ten days of riots following parliamentary elections in the country. Jeenbekov held the office for three years. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and parliament speaker Dastanbek Jumabekov also resigned amid the disorders.

More than 300 international observers from 40 countries and 30 international organizations monitored Sunday’s voting in Kyrgyzstan.

Official results of the voting are expected to be made public within days.

Some of the losing politicians, including Adakhan Madumarov have already said they don’t recognize the election results but won’t call on their supporters to take to the streets.