Trump says he would transfer power, despite disagreeing with the election results

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. The current US President Donald Trump announced that he will transfer power on January 20, although he does not agree with the results of the country's elections, which were officially approved by Congress on Thursday. The text of Trump’s statement was posted on his Twitter page by White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media Dan Scavino.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!" Scavino wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States Congress on Thursday at a joint meeting approved the victory of Democrat Joseph Biden in the presidential elections held in the country on November 3, according to US news channels.

The total number of electors appointed to vote for the President of the United States is 538. Of this total, the majority is 270. The votes for the President of the United States were distributed as follows: Joseph Biden received 306 votesб Donald Trump - received 232 votes, according to US Vice President Mike Pence, who chaired the session.

The outcome of this meeting should put a final point in the process of summing up the results of the November vote and end the debate over who the next officially head of the US administration.