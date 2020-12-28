Lukashenko signs decree on holding All Belarusian People's Assembly

MINSK, December 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on holding the 6th All Belarusian People's Assembly on February 11-12, 2021, on Monday, the BelTA news agency reported citing the presidential press service.

According to the decree, participants of the assembly will discuss main provisions of the program of socio-economic development of Belarus in 2021-2025 and directions of social and political development of the country.

Some 2,700 participants and guests will take part in the assembly. They include leaders of state bodies and organizations, representatives of local councils of lawmakers, civic associations, media outlets, staff of diplomatic agencies and consulates of foreign countries in Belarus, representatives of Belarusian diasporas, international and foreign organizations in Belarus. According to BelTA, the website of the assembly was launched on Monday. The selection of delegates will begin on December 29. The Belarusian president stated that this assembly will be held in the conditions of an unprecedented external pressure on the country.

Against the background of the protest rallies, Lukashenko stated the necessity to change the constitution, noting that he was ready to redistribute the powers of authorities at various levels and hand over some rights "downstream." In relation to this, he noted the important role of the nationwide assembly for the discussion of the constitutional reform. On October 2, House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus (lower house of the parliament) began to accept proposals on constitutional amendments. The Belarusian opposition refused to discuss the constitutional amendments with the government, insisting on holding a new presidential election.