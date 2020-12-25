Azerbaijan’s Aliyev demobilizes reservists drafted during Karabakh war

BAKU, December 25. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on December 25 declared gradual demobilization of reservists drafted during the recent hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The resolution was published on the presidential website on Friday.

"On December 25, 2020 - April 15, 2021 the reservists mobilized on the basis of the presidential resolution of September 28, 2020 are to be demobilized," the resolution runs.

Baku and Yerevan have disputed sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh since February 1988, when the district declared its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. The latest aggravation of tensions in the region occurred on September 27. Intensive hostilities followed.

On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani and Armenian forces stopped at the positions they were holding at that moment. A number of districts were handed over to Baku. Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor.