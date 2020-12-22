Belarus starts pilot operation of nuclear power plant’s first power unit

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Pilot operation of the first power unit in the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has started, the Belarus’ Ministry of Energy says on Tuesday.
"Pilot operation of the first power unit of the Belarusian NPP has started. Results of tests at this stage must confirm design characteristics of reliability and safety of all systems and equipment. Equipment tests have started today at the first power unit at the level of the reactor unit capacity as 75% from the rated one," the Ministry says.