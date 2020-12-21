First power unit of Belarusian NPP to be connected to network on December 21

MINSK, December 21. /TASS/. The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is planned to be connected to the power network by the end of the day, Energy Minister of Belarus Viktor Karankevich told reporters on Monday.

"We are completing the reactor power startup today. All the tests were performed successfully. Connection to the network and reaching the 50% reactor capacity are planned by the end of the day," the minister said.

It will be needed to obtain a permit from the state nuclear industry regulator for transition to the pilot operation phase, Karankevich noted. "Reactor capacity utilization <...> will be secured within the framework of obtaining the permit for this stage. This is a phased program with tests and power increase from 500 to 1,190 MW," the minister added.