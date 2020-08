MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom reported about the start of fueling at the first unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"Fueling has begun at power unit No. 1 of the Belarusian NPP," Rosatom reported on Twitter.

Rosatom added that the first reactor fuel assembly was loaded with fuel at 11:45 am. By the end of the month, 163 fuel assemblies will sequentially be loaded.