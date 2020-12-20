Karabakh rescuers find bodies of 22 Armenian soldiers

YEREVAN, December 20. /TASS/. Rescuers of the Nagorno-Karabakh’s emergencies ministry have found the bodies of 22 Armenian soldiers and removed them from former areas of combat operations, the press service of the Nagorno-Karabakh’s emergencies ministry said on Sunday.

"Rescuers who conducted search operations have removed the bodies of 22 soldiers from Goradiz, Jebrail, and Ishkhanadzor," it said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region. The Russian peacekeepers have set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance.