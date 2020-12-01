UN Security Council to hold meeting on Ukraine with DPR, LPR envoys — source

UNITED NATIONS, December 2. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold an informal meeting on the situation in Ukraine with the participation of envoys from the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) on Wednesday, a spokesman for Russia’s UN mission told TASS.

"A meeting with the participation of the LPR envoy Vladislav Deinego and DPR envoy Natalya NIkanorova will be held tomorrow (on December 2) at 10:00 (local time, 18:00 Moscow time)," said Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, a spokesman for the Russian mission to the United Nations.

He added that the event will be an "Arria-formula meeting," i.e. an informal one. It will be held on Russia's initiative.

"The meeting was organized to provide parties to the Minsk agreements, Normandy Four members and all interested members of the Council with an opportunity to discuss difficulties in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2202 [on implementation of the "Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements"]," he added.

The Normandy Quartet’s summit was held in Paris on December 9, 2019. The list of urgent measures it identified included a comprehensive ceasefire, disengagement of forces, all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war and an agreement to open more checkpoints on the disengagement line. A special clause in the communique was devoted to the political part of the Donbass settlement. It addressed the issue of establishing in the Ukrainian legislation on the permanent basis a set of a special rules of self-government in some districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, and including in the legislation the "Steinmeier formula" the way it was agreed on by the Normandy Quartet and the Contact Group.