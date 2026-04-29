EU remarks on Ukrainian settlement carry no weight with Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia doesn't concern itself with anything the EU leadership says about a potential Ukraine deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has told reporters at a media briefing.

"Let me remind you that neither Germany nor the European Union as a whole are a party to the negotiation process on resolving the Ukrainian conflict. Any remarks on the subject, made by their leaders, mean zilch to us," she said when asked to comment on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s recent remarks.

Recently, Merz admitted that Ukraine will possibly have to make territorial concessions as part of its future peace agreement with Russia.

Zakharova said Russia would only assess actions, not words.

"Why should we pay attention to what they say when they keep supplying the Kiev regime with weapons, as long as they keep turning a blind eye to the Kiev regime’s terrorist behavior and keep financing this bloody madness?" she asked rhetorically. "We will judge only by actions."