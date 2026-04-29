Russia grateful to international community for supporting archeologist Butyagin — MFA

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Moscow expresses sincere gratitude to the Russian and international communities for their unwavering support of archaeologist Alexander Butyagin, who was unlawfully detained in Poland, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told a news briefing.

"We deeply appreciate the voices of the Russian and global scientific communities who have spoken out in defense of our fellow scientist. We have received, and continue to receive, numerous appeals regarding this matter. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all public figures from every corner of the world who have written letters of support for Alexander Butyagin," Zakharova stated.

She also highlighted the Foreign Ministry’s satisfaction with the archaeologist’s return to his homeland. "Let me remind everyone that the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been actively engaged in efforts to secure his release since his detention in Poland. Our embassy staff in Warsaw maintained close contact with him and his legal representatives throughout this process," she added.

Zakharova emphasized that the detention of the archaeologist in December 2025 was based on "completely fabricated charges" and served as a stark example of the widespread legal arbitrariness prevailing in some Western countries.