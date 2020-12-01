NATO foreign ministers confirm plans to pursue dialogue with Russia — secretary general

BRUSSELS, December 1./TASS/. A meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs taking place via videoconference confirmed the importance of pursuing a dialogue with Russia, while continuing the policy to deter it, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on Tuesday following the consultations.

"We all agree that we must continue to pursue the dialogue with Russia," Stoltenberg said. However, "We are adapting NATO deterrence posture to address Russia's destabilizing actions," he stressed.

The foreign ministers "discussed Russian continued build-up in our neighborhood," the secretary general said after the last for this year meeting.

"We see how Russia has deployed troops in violation of the wishes of the different governments in our close neighborhood," including "in part of Georgia (NATO does not recognize independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia declared after Georgia’s aggression in 2008, continuing to see them as part of Georgia - TASS) and Eastern Ukraine and also in Moldova and Transnistria," Stoltenberg said.