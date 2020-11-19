Trump to attend APEC virtual summit on November 20

WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will take part in the virtual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum which will be held online on November 20, a senior-ranking official in the Washington administration told TASS Thursday.

"President Trump will attend the APEC virtual summit tomorrow," he said when asked to confirm Trump’s plans.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the US President last travelled to such a summit only back in 2017. Last week, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands Sandra Oudkirk said that Washington had yet to make a decision who will head its delegation to the APEC summit.

Previosuly, the APEC secretariat informed that the first virtual meeting of leaders of 21 economies will take place this year.

The APEC includes 19 countries, 12 founding members (Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan) as well as China, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Chile, Russia, Vietnam and Peru. The forum also includes two Chinese territories, Hongkong and Taiwan.