Dodon says he will visit Russia as leader of Moldova’s largest political party

CHISINAU, November 19. /TASS/. Moldova’s incumbent president, Igor Dodon, has said that he will pay a working visit to Russia in the capacity of his country’s largest political party - the Party of Socialists - which he will lead when his current term of office expires.

"We agreed with the deputy chief of Russia’s presidential staff, Dmitry Kozak, on my working visit to Russia for a discussion of a number of crucial issues of Moldovan-Russian cooperation. In all likelihood, I will make the trip as the leader of the Party of Socialists, which I will lead after leaving the post of the head of state. Our party has agreements on cooperation with United Russia and other Russian political parties," Dodon told TASS.

When his presidency is over, Dodon said, he will focus on strengthening the Party of Socialists, the biggest political organization in his country.

"Our party is the country’s largest. It has the best infrastructure, with the largest faction in parliament and its members taking the posts of mayors in the capital Chisinau and a number of cities and of the leaders of some regions. It must be strengthened, though. It has to be acknowledged that far from enough was done in recent years to make the party stronger. In the meantime, the party is the social lift that ensured the election of the president, speaker of parliament, prime minister, many government ministers and heads of local authorities in districts and cities," Dodon said.

Special attention would be paid to enhancing international cooperation.