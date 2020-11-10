{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UN Secretary General grateful to Russia for reaching truce agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10

UNITED NATIONS, November 10. /TASS/. The UN is grateful to Russia for the effort in halting military action in Nagorno-Karabakh, UN Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are very grateful for the Russian authorities, for what they have done," the spokesperson said. He added that "the sense of relief is really about the hope that this will end the suffering of civilians."

The UN Secretary General representative emphasized that "we have repeatedly from this podium condemned the targeted attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure that we have seen." "By expressing relief, we obviously express welcome to the fact that this deal was reached and we will do whatever we can on our part to support the parties as they implement it," he explained.

Russian peacekeepers on their way to Nagorno-Karabakh after peace deal

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

Nagorno-Karabakh
World
