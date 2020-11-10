On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that entered into force at midnight Moscow time on November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would retain the positions they held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. The Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region for a period of five years but this term may be automatically extended for additional five-year periods, if necessary, the document on the Kremlin’s website says. A total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh. See the images of Russian peacekeepers on their way to the disputed region.
Russian peacekeepers on their way to Nagorno-Karabakh after peace deal
A total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian peacekeepers taking on a board of military plane at Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, Russia© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Russian peacekeepers heading to Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10, hours after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to halt the fighting over the separatist region in a pact signed with Moscow which envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Russian Defense Ministry announced that a total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment would be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Il-76 military transport aircraft with Russian peacekeepers at Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, Russia© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Russian peacekeepers taking on a board of military plane at Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, Russia© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Russian peacekeepers taking on a board of military plane at Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, Russia© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Russian military vehicles carrying peacekeepers on their way to Ulyanovsk-Vostochny airfield, Russia© Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
