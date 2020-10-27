Baku reports shelling of three districts by Armenia

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported shelling of Goranboy, Tartar and Barda Districts by Armenia Tuesday.

"Armenian Armed Forces fire missiles at territories of Goranboy, Terter and Barda Districts," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said on its website.

According to Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Gajiyev, four people died, 13 sustained injuries.

Armenia denied shooting towards the Barda District.

On October 25, Azerbaijan and Armenia negotiated yet another (the third) ceasefire in Nagorno-Karbakh, which was supposed to begin on October 26.

The situation in the region escalated on September 27, when intense military action began. Both sides report killed and injured, including among civilians and accuse each other of violation of the ceasefire.