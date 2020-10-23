Azerbaijan closes several districts over deteriorating COVID-19 situation

BAKU, October 23. /TASS/. Azerbaijani authorities close entry and exit in six districts of the country and the city of Mingachevir due to deteriorating epidemiological situation, the Cabinet anti-crisis center announced Friday.

"In order to reduce the virus spread rate and minimize its consequences, entry to Agstafa, Bilasuvar, Khachmaz, Ismailli, Qakh, Zaqatala districts and the city of Migachevir is closed starting October 24 00:00 [local time]," the announcement says, adding that an exception will only be made for special vehicles and cargo trucks.