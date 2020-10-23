Next few months to be very difficult COVID-wise, WHO head says

GENEVA, October 23. /TASS/. Several upcoming months will be especially difficult in regards to the coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing in Geneva Friday.

"We are at a critical juncture in the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the Northern hemisphere," he said. "The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track."

Too many countries now see an exponential increase in infections, "and that is now leading to hospitals and intensive care units running close or above capacity — and we’re still only in October", he said.