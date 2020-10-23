Next few months to be very difficult COVID-wise, WHO head says

GENEVA, October 23. /TASS/. Several upcoming months will be especially difficult in regards to the coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing in Geneva Friday.
"We are at a critical juncture in the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the Northern hemisphere," he said. "The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track."
Too many countries now see an exponential increase in infections, "and that is now leading to hospitals and intensive care units running close or above capacity — and we’re still only in October", he said.
"We urge leaders to take immediate action, to prevent further unnecessary deaths, essential health services from collapsing and schools shutting again," Director-General called.
In order to do that, countries should take a number of measures, including thorough analysis of the internal situation and promptly adjust prevention measures in locations where incidence grows rapidly. Besides, the authorities must clearly inform the public about the real situation and help citizens and businesses through the difficulties.
Ghebreyesus noted the shortage of oxygen in hospitals of a number of nations. According to the official, some of the poorest of states only have 5% to 20% of oxygen, required for treatment of patients.