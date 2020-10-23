In Moscow children infect family members 1.5 times more often than adults — crisis center

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Specialists have established that children infect the family members with the coronavirus 1.5 times more often than adults, the capital anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

"Children transmit the coronavirus infection to the relatives in the same household 1.5 times more often than adults. Based on analytical data obtained as a result of epidemiological investigation of each case, over the period from June 1 to October 21, 17% of children infected with the coronavirus regardless of seriousness of the course of the disease, subsequently infected the family members in the same household. Among the affected adult population the infection was transmitted by only 11%," the crisis center said.