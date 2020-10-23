Diabetes patients get infected with COVID-19 10 times more often, Deputy PM says

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Coronavirus infection is encountered over ten times more often in diabetes patients. This disease prevails among patients with a serious form of the infection, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated on Friday.

"In general, among patients with diabetes the coronavirus infection is encountered 10.3 times more often. The diabetes patients are observed to have a more serious course of the disease, a more common development of an acute respiratory distress syndrome, of respiratory insufficiency, the need in artificial lung ventilation, and, unfortunately, higher mortality. As a concomitant disease, diabetes is encountered in 27% of the confirmed coronavirus cases and most often prevails in the group of patients with serious cases, complicated by hyperglycemia in 90% of cases," she said at a Council on Guardianship in the Social Sphere under the Government of the Russian Federation.