Azerbaijani president says Nagorno-Karabakh settlement impossible without Turkey

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, October 16. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday he doesn’t think political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be possible without Turkey’s participation.

"Should Turkey be a co-chair [of the OSCE Minsk Group], this matter might have been settled long ago. That is why we are saying that this issue will not be settled without Turkey. I don’t mean to say that the Minsk Group’s place is in history, no. Let them go on working, although they have reached no result over the past 30 years. But it is not right to keep Turkey aloof from this process. And it is impossible either," he said in an interview with Turkey’ A Haber television channel.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.

Tags
Nagorno-Karabakh
World
