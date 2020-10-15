Russia alarmed by Kiev’s decision to close checkpoint in Stanitsa Luganskaya — diplomat

VIENNA, October 16. /TASS/. Russia is alarmed by Ukraine’s decision to close the checkpoint in eastern Ukraine’s Stanitsa Luganskaya, the only route for civilians in the Lugansk region willing to cross the line of contact, Russia’s OSCE envoy Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.

"We are alarmed by the decision of the Ukrainian ‘United Forces Operation’ to close the checkpoint in Stanitsa Luganskaya for regular civilian traffic from October 15 until no earlier than the end of the month. This is the only permanent checkpoint on the line of contact in the Lugansk Region," Lukashevich told the OSCE Permanent Council.

"This, together with Kiev’s measures to enforce a social and economic blockade on the region, creates additional difficulties for Donbass residents, many of whom are forced to cross the line of contact in order to receive pensions and social benefits," he added.

The Russian envoy also said that OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s special representative on Ukraine and in the Contact Group, Heidi Grau, had placed a special emphasis on the matter and urged Kiev to work on non-bureaucratic solutions for targeted disbursements for residents of certain areas of Donbass.