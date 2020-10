MINSK, October 11. /TASS/. Three TASS correspondents - Natalya Fedosenko, Gavriil Grigorov and Valery Stepchenkov - were detained when covering protests in Minsk.

According to the correspondents, riot police placed them in a bus on Victors Avenue and took to the Sports Palace. Later they were taken in another vehicle to a district office of the internal affairs.

All TASS correspondents had received the Belarusian Foreign Ministry’s accreditation to work in Minsk.