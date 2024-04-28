Several settlements come under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Settlements in five districts of Russia’s Kursk Region bordering Ukraine came under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops during the day, the region’s governor, Roman Starovoit said.

According to the governor, part of the villages of Uspenovka and Snagost were cut off power supplies after Ukraine’s attacks. By the evening, electricity supplies were resumed.

"Shelling attacks were reported from the villages of Gornal and Daryino, the Sudzha checkpoint, and from the vicinity of the settlement of Iskra and the Krupets border crossing. No one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, a shelling attack on the village of Tetkino caused fire, which damaged four single-family houses and an auxiliary building.

Ukrainian troops also used drones to attack the region’s territory. "Unmanned aerial vehicles were jammed near the villages of Volfino, Zarya, Tetkino, Gornal, Staraya NIkolayevka, and the Krupets checkpoint," he wrote.