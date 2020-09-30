Brazil reports over 32,000 coronavirus cases in past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 30. /TASS/. Brazil’s coronavirus case tally rose to 4,777,522, with 32,058 cases registered in the past day, according to the data published by the South American country’s Health Ministry.

The death toll grew by 863 in the past day, reaching 142,921. Over 85% of those infected (4,135,088) have already recovered and another 499,513 patients remain under doctors’ supervision. The country has 2,273 cases of the infection and 68 coronavirus-related deaths per 100,000 citizens.

In total, 189,751 cases of the infection were registered in the country in the past week, which is about 23,000 cases less than the week before. The weekly death toll also declined: 4,874 deaths were registered on September 20-26 compared to 5,322 fatalities recorded during the previous seven-day period.

Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26. It currently ranks third after India and the USA on the list of countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, and second in coronavirus deaths after the United States.