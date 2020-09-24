Lukashenko’s legitimacy requires no statement of recognition, Switzerland says

GENEVA, September 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s inauguration does not require separate statement of recognition or non-recognition from Bern, because it is Switzerland’s principle to only recognize states, not their governments, Swiss Foreign Ministry told TASS Thursday.

Answering a request to clear the Switzerland’s position on recognition or non-recognition of Lukashenko as the President of Belarus, the Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger stated that "it is not Switzerland's practice to either recognize or not recognize governments."

"As a matter of principle, Switzerland only recognizes states," the spokesman said. "The result of an election should, however, represent the will of the people."