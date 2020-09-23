Russian, Azerbaijani speakers agree to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of Azerbaijan’s National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova held talks at the lower house of Russian parliament on Wednesday, discussing joint steps aimed at enhancing cooperation, including against the coronavirus pandemic, the State Duma said in a communique released after the meeting.

"The parties discussed forms and methods of joint work, including within the framework of relevant committees and commissions, to increase the efficiency of inter-parliamentary cooperation in resolving specific issues in the interests of citizens of both states," the communique says adding that "the importance of joint work of parliamentarians in order to address the spread of the new coronavirus and minimization of negative effects on the economy and citizens of both States was underlined."

"It was noted that the relations of strategic partnership nature between our states were based on strong traditions of friendship, mutual respect and good neighborliness," the document reads, adding that both sides "confirmed their mutual intention to enhance cooperation in the trade and economic, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres."

The Russian and Azerbaijani speakers emphasized "the importance of strengthening the UN's coordinating role in international relations, ensuring stability and security in the world, and developing equal cooperation between States."

"Taking into account that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the end of World War II, the parties noted the inadmissibility of attempts to underestimate the crucial contribution of the people of the USSR in saving the states of Europe and the world from the ‘brown plague’, to rewrite history, and to justify crimes of the Nazis and their collaborators," the communique says.

Volodin and Gafarova confirmed readiness to put their signatures under an agreement between the State Duma and Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) which envisages the establishment of a permanent high-level commission. The agreement is expected to be signed during Volodin’s upcoming visit to Azerbaijan.