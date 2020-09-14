Belarusian police detain 774 protesters on September 13

MINSK, September 14. /TASS/. Almost 30 protest activities took place in Belarus on Sunday, the overall number of protesters did not exceed 22,000, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova said in a statement on Telegram.

"Twenty-eight protest activities were recorded across the country yesterday, on September 13. The overall number of participants did not exceed 22,000," the statement reads.

According to Chemodanova, "774 people were detained for violating the law on public events." In particular, 500 people were apprehended in the country’s capital of Minsk.

"As many as 544 people will remain in custody until administrative hearings take place," the statement adds.