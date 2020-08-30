Protesters come close to Lukashenko’s residence in Minsk

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Thousands of demonstrators have come close to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s residence in central Minsk, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

The residence is cordoned off by riot police and interior troops units. The adjacent streets are blocked by police cars and servicemen with antiriot shields. Several armored vehicles have been deployed, with at least eight more moving to the site.

The protesters however are taking no actions. They have been joined by members of the opposition coordination council Maria Kolesnikova, Maxim Znak, and Lilia Vlasova.

Kolesnikova came to the police cordons asking to let her in for talks.

Meanwhile, law enforcers are warming that enforcement actions may be taken as this is an unauthorized rally. People are chanting "Every Day!" in response.

It is not known whether President Lukashenko is in his residence at the moment.