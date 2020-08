MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. Riot police blocked several thousand people on Independence Avenue in downtown Minsk, where an anti-government protest is underway, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

According to reports, the security forces have been ordered to start moving towards the demonstrators. Water cannons have been directed at the protesters and the military hardware is on the way. The forces are surrounding the groups of protesters, detaining them and taking them to police vehicles.