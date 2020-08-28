Belarus mulls over refocusing trade flows from Lithuanian ports

MINSK, August 28. /TASS/. The government of Belarus has received a proposal from Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to refocus trade flows from Lithuanian ports to other routes, president of the country said on Friday, cited by BelTA news agency.

"I asked the government to put forward a proposal on re-orientation of all trade flows from Lithuanian to other ports," Lukashenko said. Belarusian trade flows through Lithuania form 30% of the Lithuanian budget, he added.

It was reported earlier that the Foreign Ministry of Lithuania placed 118 persons, including the Belarusian president, into the sanctions list for Belarus. It was proposed to ban entry into the country for persons named in the list.