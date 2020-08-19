Lukashenko coordinates his actions with Putin via Union State, Post-Soviet security bloc

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko coordinates with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin his actions within the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at this stage, Lukashenko’s Spokesperson Natalya Eismont told the Rossiya 1 TV channel on Wednesday.

"Consultations between the Belarusian and Russian presidents are currently underway. The heads of state coordinate their actions, primarily within the framework of the existing agreements. These are both the Union State and the CSTO," she said.

The spokesperson also noted that the two leaders had held several phone calls, "including the one held today."