Lukashenko backed by over 64% of voters in Minsk — Central Election Commission

MINSK, August 13. /TASS/. Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has a strong lead of 64.49% after the vote in Minsk, according to preliminary data of the Belarusian Central Election Commission.

According to the data, published on the CEC’s website, Lukashenko’s key rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 14.92% of the vote in the capital. Andrei Dmitriev won 1.93%, Anna Kanopatskaya 3.2% and Sergei Cherechen 2.05%. Some 10.01% of citizens voted against all candidates.

Lukashenko gained the biggest support in the Mogilev Region, winning 88.06% of the vote. Earlier reports said according to preliminary data he secured 80.08% and Tikhanovskaya 10.09%.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. After the results of exit polls were announced in the evening, mass protests flared up in Minsk and other cities, which spiraled into clashes with police. The protests continued at nights on August 10 and August 11. According to the Interior Ministry, several thousand people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured. One person was killed when he tried to throw an unidentified explosive device at the law enforcement officers, but it blew up in his hand. Tikhanovskaya fled the country and has been staying in Lithuania since Tuesday.