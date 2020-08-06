Lukashenko says Kiev will never be attacked from Belarus

KIEV, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian capital will never be attacked by any forces from the Belarusian territory, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon Thursday.

During the interview, the reporter recalled about Lukashenko’s meeting with acting Ukrainian President Alexander Turchinov in Pripyat back in the day. "The main question that he had, the one that was not needed completely, a silly question, because it was not on the table at all. He indeed asked me, ‘We have information that the Russians will deploy units as part of your Union [State] obligations in south Belarus and might attack Kiev from the north.’ He told me, ‘You do understand that we will not withstand it.’ I cut him off and said, "Sasha, this will never happen that some forces attack Kiev from the Belarusian territory. Never," the leader underlined.

Lukashenko also denied claims that he promised Turchinov to notify him about a strike. "No, that didn’t happen. I wouldn’t have warned him because there was no need ever. I still say this now," he added.

When asked a clarifying question, Lukashenko reassured that only Belarusian border control officers will guard the Belarusian borders. "[Russian will] never [arrive in Ukraine from Belarus], even more so with any weapons," he said. "I have borders inside, they are mine. Only I will protect my border. Not Russians, whoever they are, not Americans and not the French. Only we," he noted.