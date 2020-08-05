Fire after explosion in Beirut not extinguished yet

According to its data, units of the Lebanese army are guarding the port area where the explosion occurred. All roads leading to the harbor are blocked. The rescuers continue to clear the debris since people might be trapped underneath.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport district not far from Lebanon’s naval base on Tuesday, sending a shockwave that ripped through residential areas of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, windows were smashed in many city blocks. According to local authorities, the blast was caused by the detonation of 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs services in 2015. According to the latest data, more than 100 people were killed and over 4,000 injured. The authorities declared an official period of mourning. A two-week state of emergency has been announced in the Lebanese capital, which was declared a disaster zone.