Russian lawmaker talks bilateral ties, Middle East situation with top Iranian diplomat

TEHRAN, August 2. /TASS/. Chairman of the Russian State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s press service said on Sunday.

"Slutsky noted that the visit during the coronavirus pandemic was explained by the level of relations between the two countries and the need to discuss important issues," according to the statement.

In his turn, the top Iranian diplomat highlighted the high level of cooperation between the two countries in various areas. "Zarif mentioned the treaty on long-term strategic cooperation between Iran and Russia," the press service said.

Tehran and Moscow agreed to renew the treaty on the basis of relations and principles of cooperation between the countries inked in 2001 during Zarif’s visit to Russia. During the talks the sides discussed the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Libya.

On Saturday, Slutsky held talks with Iran’s Majlis (parliament) Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf. He handed over Russian medical equipment, including COVID-19 test systems. The lawmaker also invited Ghalibaf to pay a visit to Russia and pointed out that the two countries’ respective committees could hold joint meetings.

Slutsky became the first member of the lower house of Russia’s parliament to visit Iran after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, he was the first Russian lawmaker to meet with a new speaker of the Iranian parliament.