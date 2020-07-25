Long-term agreements with Russia, China part of Iran’s balanced policy - diplomat

TEHRAN, July 25. /TASS/. Long-term agreements with China and Russia are part of Iran’s policy to build balanced relations with Eurasian nations, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday.

"Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations with all Eurasian and E/S [East/South] Asian powers. Our potential long-term cooperation agreements with China and Russia, and our continued joint work with India in Chabahar prove this," Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page.

"We are determined to uphold this policy," he added.

On July 21, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said after his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Tehran and Moscow had agreed to update the 2001 Treaty on the Basic Principles of Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On July 24, Zarif voiced hope in a video conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that a treaty on comprehensive cooperation would be signed by the two states in the near future. The treaty is expected to be effective in the following 25 years.

The Chabahar port is located on the Gulf of Oman. India and Iran agreed in 2003 to develop the deep-water port.