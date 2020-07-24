Coronavirus testing to surge in Moscow after international flights resumed

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Testing for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus will increase in Moscow after foreign travel restarts, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a televised interview on Rossiya’24 channel on Friday.

"Today, about 50,000 people applied for a test, it is a lot. I think that it will be gradually growing, as many will be returning from abroad and they will have to undergo testing," Sobyanin said.

The mayor added that after the tests were made available at clinics, the number of confirmed cases was on the rise, but in general, Moscow sees a lower COVID-19 morbidity rate.

On July 16, Moscow started mass testing for SARS-CoV-2, offering free polymerase chain reaction tests (or PCR tests) to adults and children at 207 outpatient clinics.

To date, 800,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 588,774 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,046 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.