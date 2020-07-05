Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket attacks - IDF

TEL AVIV, July 6. /TASS/. Israel has delivered air strikes at Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to three rockets fired at its territory from that area on Sunday, Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to the 3 rockets fired at Israel earlier this evening, our Air Force just targeted Hamas underground terror infrastructure in Gaza. We hold Hamas responsible," IDF wrote on its Twitter account.

IDF said earlier in the day that three rockets had been fired by radicals from the Gaza Strip. One of the rockets was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. Israel’s Kan radio stations said no casualties or damages had been reported.

Previous rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip were reported on June 26, June 15, May 6, and March 27. The Israel Defense Forces retaliated by delivering strikes at Hamas’ military facilities. On February 23 and 24, when more than 80 rockets were fired at the Israeli territory, IDF hit Islamic Jihad group’s military targets south of Damascus in Syria and dozens of radicals’ facilities in the Gaza Strip.