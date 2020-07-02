Belarusian president congratulates Putin on popular approval of constitutional amendments

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the approval of constitutional amendments in a nationwide vote, the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"It once again proves that the country’s people strongly support your activities as head of state," the statement reads. According to Lukashenko, by voting "yes," Russians expressed solidarity with the authorities’ policy aimed at strengthening Russia’s sovereignty, ensuring its development as a welfare state, and preserving traditional values and historical truth.