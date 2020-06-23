Syria’s air defenses repelling missile attacks on Hama outskirts - SANA

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Syria’s air defenses are firing at air targets in the sky over Hama, SANA news agency reported.

"The air defenses are repelling missile attacks of the enemy on the outskirts of Hama [220 km from Damascus] and hit several targets," the report said.

Earlier, the Israeli Air Defense allegedly attacked army positions in As-Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor. Two soldiers died and four others were wounded. Al Hadath TV channel reported that the missile attacks on the Syrian military facilities were delivered by the Israeli Air Force. According to the report, the attacks targeted pro-Iranian units fighting on the side of the Syrian army.