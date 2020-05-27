Russian, Swedish foreign ministers focus on effects of US pullout from Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde focused in a phone conversation on Wednesday on the variety of disarmament issues, including the Open Skies Treaty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"[They] focused their attention on disarmament issues, including implications of Washington’s announcement of the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, preparations for the NPT Review Conference (of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons - TASS) and the situation at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva," the ministry pointed out.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the pressing international issues, including Sweden’s Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021.

"[They] emphasized the need to focus on the uniting European agenda," the foreign ministry said.

Lavrov and Linde discussed the efforts aimed at containing the coronavirus spread.

"[They] stated that international cooperation should be strengthened under the coordinating role of the World Health Organization in the wake of the pandemic and its socioeconomic consequences," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

Among other issues, the ministers discussed the Ukraine crisis and pointed out that there is no alternative to the Minsk accords. The Russian foreign minister stressed that the agreements should be implemented fully and consistently, including direct and sustainable dialogue between the parties to the conflict, namely Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk.

Apart from that, the two top diplomats touched on the Middle East and Venezuela, the ministry added.

Bilateral relations

The two ministers focused on the Russian-Swedish relations with an emphasis on further practical cooperation, primarily in the commercial, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields.

"The possibility of organizing a committee on trade and economic cooperation in early June of this year is being worked out," the ministry said.