Airbus A320 with more than 100 people onboard crashes in Pakistan

TASS, May 22. Airbus A320 plane operated by Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near Pakistan’s city of Karachi (Sindh Province) on Friday, Bloomberg reports 107 people were onboard, citing an airline representative.

Pakistan’s Geo TV reports different numbers, saying that 91 passengers and seven crewmembers were on board. It is specified that the plane was travelling to Karachi Airport from Lahore (Punjab Province). Rescue services and military personnel are at the crash site.