Chinese diplomat warns US pullout from Open Skies Treaty to negatively affect security

BEIJING, May 22. /TASS/. Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies will negatively affect security and stability in certain parts of the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Friday.

"Such a move will have a negative impact on security and stability in certain regions," he pointed out. "We deeply regret the situation," the Chinese diplomat added.

According to Zhao Lijian, Washington’s plans to pull out of the treaty, as well as its "tendency to take unilateral steps," only emphasize that the US authorities are stuck in the Cold War era. "It also shows that the United States is abandoning its international obligations," the diplomat stressed.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Washington intended to withdraw from the Treaty on Open Skies, which allows member states to conduct surveillance flights over one another's territories in order to verify arms control agreements implementation. The US authorities cited Russia’s alleged violations of the treaty to justify their decision. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such allegations.