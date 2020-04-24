Top diplomats of BRICS countries to discuss joint fight against pandemic

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a video conference of the top diplomats of the BRICS counties (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) on April 28, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The focus will be on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on international relations. The ministers will exchange views on joint measures that the five countries could take to combat COVID-19 and overcome the financial, trade, economic and social consequences of the pandemic," the statement reads.

The meeting’s participants will also touch upon strategic partnership between the BRICS countries, including the schedule of events set to take place during Russia’s BRICS chairmanship this year, the ministry added.