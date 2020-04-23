Russian UN envoy cautions Israel against unilateral ‘Deal of the Century’ implementation

UNITED NATIONS, April 23. /TASS/. Russia is concerned about reports on plans to unilaterally implement the so-called "Deal of the Century" in the part regarding annexation of Palestinian territories, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the online meeting of the UN Security Council on Middle Eastern settlement.

"Unfortunately, the reports we receive indicate continued settlement activity, demolishing of Palestinian real estate. Clashes that lead to casualties continue," the envoy said.

"We noted the understanding reached by the Israeli political leaders on overcoming of the internal political crisis," he noted. "However, we also express our concerns over reports of plans to unilaterally implement part the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ regarding annexation of Palestinian territories."

"In this regard, we consider critically important that, in a bid to preserve the peace process, the sides take no provocative actions and unilateral steps," the senior diplomat underscored.

He also added that the goal of reaching the intra-Palestinian unity remains pressing.

"Russia takes efforts to unify the Palestinian ranks. We hold assistance of our Egyptian friends on this direction in high regard," Nebenzya said.

In late January, during his joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump announced key clauses of the so-called "Deal of the Century" - a plan of a peaceful Israeli-Palestinian settlement, based on mutual recognition of both states.

The US proposed to bind the Palestinian territories - the West Bank and the Gaza Strip - with a highway, and to recognize a part of Eastern Jerusalem - or, according to Netanyahu, a Jerusalem suburb village of Abu Adis - as the Palestinian capital. In the meantime, Trump called the entire city of Jerusalem an "undivided" capital of Israel. Netanyahu endorsed the initiative and expressed his readiness to immediately begin peace talks. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and representatives of the Hamas movement have vehemently rejected the US President’s proposals

A number of Arab States have also condemned the Deal of the Century. Moscow says the initiative does not comply with the UN Security Council resolutions on the Middle Eastern peace settlement.